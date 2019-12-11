RIDGWAY — Second graders in Marcia Raubenstrauch’s class at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School brought in canned food for more than one purpose this week.
Raubenstrauch, who is a special STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Art and Mathematics) teacher, said the canned items will be donated to CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual, Emotional Abuse) of Ridgway, to help families and children facing a difficult time.
Working in groups, students built castles out of art supplies and the canned items Monday and Wednesday, using problem-solving, teamwork and the engineering-design process.
Before they began building, students were encouraged to ask questions, create images, improve and plan, while also sharing and being kind.
“Students were engaged in a hands-on experience, and also helped people in the community,” Raubenstrauch said.
There is much volunteer support at FSGES, she said, and teachers do things in their classrooms to benefit the community.
Five fourth-grade volunteers also helped the second-grade students with the process, as well as local volunteers Veronica Joiner and Bea Terbovich.
This was the first time Raubenstrauch had hosted an activity like this, she said. It get students excited about giving back, and exposes them to learning about other local children and families, she added.
CAPSEA Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant also attended the castle-building session Monday to see the students at work, and thanked them for their donations, which will be delivered to the shelter later this week.