RIDGWAY — Kindergarten-through-fifth-grade students enjoyed shopping at “Santa’s store” at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School Monday and Tuesday, purchasing Christmas gifts for their family members.
Dianne Young said she and her husband Mike, and daughter Anna Bish, stepped up to take charge of the effort after it wasn’t held one year.
“The kids fill out tags of who they’re shopping for,” she said. “It’s something they look forward to.”
Bish’s children also attend FSGES, Young said.
The items range from 50 cents to $3, she said, and there are several tables, such as ones with men’s and women’s items and an ornament table.
Young says her daughter shops for these items after Christmas and year round to prepare.
“If they’re allowed to, every child shops,” Young said.
The workshop is volunteer based, she said, with some staying all day for both days because they enjoy it so much.
Volunteers also help the students wrap the items before they take them home.