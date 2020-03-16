DuBOIS — Area native Jodi Shaffer has owned Frank’s Pizza on West Long Avenue for nearly 19 years, but its history in DuBois goes back much further.
Francis Kupetz started Frank’s Pizza in 1957, Shaffer says. It was owned by Al DiGilarmo until 1982, then Barb and Skip Williams. Shaffer’s parents, Dick and Linda, bought it in 1987, and she in 2001.
Shaffer recalls working at Mr. Pizza in the DuBois Mall many years ago. When her father first asked her to take over the quickly-growing pizza business, she declined. Eventually, though, she changed her mind.
Shaffer is glad she kept the family business going, since it has become such a huge part of her life, she says. Since day one, Frank’s Pizza has stayed the same, and it’s a local favorite.
“We make our own dough, grate our own cheese, make our own sauces,” she said.
Frank’s secret is not just the pizza, Shaffer says, but the customer service. For 63 years, Frank’s has welcomed many regulars, and even shipped pizza to people in other states. DuBois natives will move away, Shaffer said, and miss the taste of home. She has shipped to South Carolina, Florida, Texas, New Jersey and others. When a former customer moved to Japan, she shipped there, too.
“People like us, and that we treat people like family,” she said. “I’ve watched their kids grow up and get married.”
Shaffer can recall delivering pizza with her sister when she was younger, seeing children answer the door in their pajamas, who are now have children of their own.
On a typical Friday night, the mom-and-pop shop will put 70 trays or more into the oven, Shaffer said.
Shaffer tries to give back to the community, too, sponsoring a little league fast-pitch team and a YMCA softball league, as well as donating pizza and gift certificates to fundraisers.
Shaffer feels it’s her duty to give to the community that’s been wonderful to her. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018, having just finished treatment in November, and is now in remission. She had to close for a little while during that time, and was off of work for eight months.
The community sent her cards and showed a vast amount of support during her struggle, Shaffer said.
“People were really there when I needed them,” she said.
Frank’s has about 11 employees, and its manager is Cheri Naugle.
Shaffer has seen restaurants and businesses come and go throughout the years, she said, and it has been encouraging to see Frank’s remain as popular as it ever was 63 years ago.
For more information, visit Frank’s Pizza on Facebook or call 814-371-1757.