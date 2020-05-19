DuBOIS — The WPAL DuBois Fitness Center, 37 E. Long Ave., downtown DuBois, is offering free access to all healthcare workers, according to Executive Director Aaron Beatty.
Healthcare workers, in addition to youth offerings, all first responders, military, law enforcement, firefighters and EMS personnel will now be offered free 24/7 access to the 7,000 square-foot-fitness center.
“It is important to the WPAL to show respect and appreciation to those that serve our community,” said Beatty. “The WPAL believe these healthcare workers are first responders too. In these unprecedented times, they felt it appropriate to extend this to those dedicated to keeping the community healthy and safe.”
“The fitness center is looking forward to opening its doors as soon as the state permits us to do so,” said Beatty.
He said the fitness center is equipped with cardio equipment including state of the art treadmills, ellipticals, water rower, stair climber, recumbent bicycle, as well as an array of weight machines, benches, free weights, full size boxing ring, heavy bags, speed bags and more.
The motto at WPAL is, “Always for the Kids,” and that also means youth memberships are also 100 percent free. The WPAL encourages all servicemen and women to work out in its gyms, free of charge, with the children from the area.
“This helps to build relationships, create a healthy environment, and strengthen our community ties,” said Beatty. “As physical fitness and well-being is of vital importance to the selfless services first responders provide, the WPAL is very excited to offer this opportunity to help make the health of our front line workers a top priority.”
Anyone interested in learning more about the WPAL (Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League) is asked to check out the website at http://www.wpal.org or call them at 814-299-7650 or email info@wpal.org for more details. WPAL is always looking for volunteers and appreciate the time offered by community members, said Beatty.
WPAL is also seeking motivated individuals to join the board. Anyone interested is asked to contact Beatty.