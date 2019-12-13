BROOKVILLE — Danielle Taylor of the Wild Laurel Cloggers will offer a free workshop coming before her next beginner’s class.
The workshop will offer the chance to see what a lesson with Taylor is like, and what clogging is all about. This is a way for those interested to see what the class is like before committing to the 12-week class she has coming up as well.
The workshop will be Jan. 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Heritage House. This is where classes are normally held, but regular classes are on Tuesday evenings.
“Come pick up a few clogging steps and check out this fun, percussive, Appalachian dance form,” Taylor said.
If dancers come to the workshop and find they have an interest in clogging, there will be a beginner class starting on Jan. 21. The class will be 12 weeks, running until April 7 on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m.
Taylor has held a workshop before each new beginner class she has started in the past. She likes to give people the option to try it out first.
“It’s an option to kind of try before you buy, or if they’re only interest in doing a one-day thing, then it’s an option for that as well,” Taylor said.
Taylor also said she has people who like to repeat the beginner class to make sure they have all the basics down before moving on to the advanced class.
There is no dance experience necessary to join the workshop or beginner class, and Taylor welcomes all ages. She once someone learns to do, muscle memory will take over. Taylor said learning a new dance routine is rewarding and fun.
The Wild Laurel Cloggers will also host a free performance at the Heritage House on Dec. 17 from 7–8 p.m.