CLEARFIELD — Free COVID-19 testing is being offered by the state Department of Health this week at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center through Thursday, Dec. 31, according to a press release from the department.
Testing is offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at CCCTC, located at 1620 River Road in Clearfield. The Clearfield testing site is drive-thru and walk-in, the DOH said in a press release.
According to the DOH, up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested, the DOH said. No appointment is necessary.
Tests will be a mid-nasal swab with a turnaround time for results of two to seven days after testing, according to the DOH.
The DOH is encouraging patients to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site.
The DOH recommends individuals who are tested to self-quarantine while they await test results.
The tests are provided by AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) through a contract with the DOH.
The Clearfield County pop-up site is part of the DOH’s expanded effort of regional testing that will change each week so that 61 counties will eventually be covered by dedicated pop-up testing sites over a 12-week period.