DuBOIS — Free gun locks are available to Sandy Township residents, Officer-in-Charge Sgt. Kris Kruzelak announced at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
The police department received approximately 500 gun locks, through Project ChildSafe, a nationwide educational program that promotes the safe storage of firearms in the home, said Kruzelak.
The program, sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, raises awareness about firearm safety by distributing gun locks and educational material to gun owners.
“Any Sandy Township residents are more than welcome to stop up at the station and we’ll gladly give them an adequate number of the gun locks,” said Kruzelak.
The police department is located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
For years, Project ChildSafe was a component of “Project Safe Neighborhoods,” a federal gun violence-prevention initiative, and was supported by grants from the U.S. Department of Justice with additional funding from the NSSF.
In 2015, NSSF was awarded a $2.4 million grant by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance. The funds from this cooperative agreement will go toward reaching more people about the importance of firearm safety, as well as providing safety kits, including a gun lock, in Project ChildSafe Communities throughout the country, to encourage responsible firearm storage and help reduce firearm accidents, theft and misuse.
Some facts about Project ChildSafe include:
- It has partnered with 15,000 law enforcement agencies in communities across the country.
- Since 2003, more than 37 million firearm safety kits (including a cable-style gun locking device, lock installment instructions and a safety booklet) have been distributed free of charge to gun owners through partnerships with law enforcement in all 50 states and five U.S. territories.
- Every day, NSSF receives five to 10 new requests for hundreds of firearm safety kits from law enforcement agencies.
- Between 2006 and 2015, firearms accidents dropped nearly 24 percent and now constitute less than 1 percent of all fatal accidents nationwide, according to the CDS and National Safety Council.
- In 2017, a U.S. Government Accountability Office report concluded that providing free locking devices positively influenced behavior to store firearms more safely, and a National Safety Council report showed unintentional firearms deaths have dropped to their lowest level since record-keeping began.
Gun owners who wish to receive a free safety kit should contact a participating law enforcement agency in their area. Project ChildSafe distribution partners can be found at http://www.projectchildsafe.org/safety/find-a-safety-kit.
