Following action last week by the DuBois Area School Board, all students at all district schools will receive free breakfast and lunch.
The school district will transition into the Community Eligibility Provision Program — which is for all students and there is no enrollment necessary and no paperwork to be filled out — effective with the 2019-2020 school year through the 2022-2023 school year.
Business Manager Jeanette Buriak said CEP was created through the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. It provides an alternative to household applications, and free and reduced meal prices and eliminates the administrative burden of collecting household applications. It was created to improve access to free school meals in eligible high poverty schools and it offers all students free breakfast and lunch meals.
Requirements for participation
Buriak said the requirements for participation include:
- Have a minimum percentage of identified students in the school year prior to implementing CEP.
“You take the identified students divided by the total enrolled number of students,” said Buriak. “We need to have an Identified Student Percentage of greater than 40 percent. The DuBois Area School District’s is 45.86 percent.”
- Serve free lunches and breakfast to all students.
- Household applications for free and reduced priced meals are no longer collected.
The ISP is determined through the Pennsylvania Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Temporary Assistance for Need Families, and medical assistance if they are income eligible. The other group of children that enter into the percentage are categorically eligible, they are homeless, runaway, migrant, Head Start and foster.
CEP processThe ISP is multiplied by a factor of 1.6 equals the percent of total meals served that will be reimbursed at the Federal free rate of $2.59 per lunch and 1.65 per breakfast. That equals the percentage of total meals served to be reimbursed at the federal free rate of $2.59 per lunch and $1.65 for breakfast.
The remaining percent of total meals served is reimbursed at the federal paid rate of $0.31 per lunch and breakfast.
Every year a new ISP is established, said Buriak.
“If the ISP for next year is higher than this year, we can elect to go with that higher percentage. If it’s lower, we stay where we are,” she said.
It’s a four-year cycle with a one-year grace period.
“For four years we don’t really worry about ... we won’t ever go down,” said Buriak. “We can maybe go up. At the end of that fourth year we have to meet that 40 percent. They give us a grace year. So if we’re at 38 percent, they’re going to give us a grace year, but we’ll be reimbursed at the percentage times 1.6 percent.”
The DASD ISP is at 45.86 percent and that is multiplied by 1.6 percent. The district’s free percentage is going to be 73.38 percent, which leaves the district at a 26.62 percent paid rate.
“We really need all of our kids in the district to participate,” said Buriak. “For us to break even, we need an additional 150 breakfasts per month and an additional 460 lunches per month.”
Buriak said the meals served in the district include a variety of quality foods that meet or exceed the nutrition standards.
“We have a food service company (and manager) who prides himself on, he wants kids to eat,” said Buriak. “That’s how he keeps in his budget that he presents to us every year. The more kids that eat, the better his budget is. His livelihood depends on it. He makes fresh pizzas. Everything is fresh and at a very high quality standard.”
Tom Koscienski, the district’s general manager of food services, estimates that there’s a possibility of additional staff hours (one to two hours) for meal preparation as a result of CEP participation, said Buriak.
The other consideration, said Buriak, is that the district’s student debt has historically been between $5,000 and $7,000.
“Since no lunch shaming law has come into effect, we are at $22,000,” said Buriak. “We’ve tripled our debt. The state put a new law in that prohibits us from denying a school food program meal to any student who requests one but doesn’t have money to pay for the meal. So we aren’t allowed to tell a child you can’t have that meal because you don’t have money in your lunch account anymore. We can tell parents, we can write letters, and we do, and send letters home. Our cafeteria secretary she communicates weekly, monthly with parents and tries to get those funds drawn back in. It’s just been futile and it’s a real concern.”
Benefits of implementing CEP
Buriak said the benefits of implementing CEP are:
- Serve free lunches and breakfast to all students.
- Increases breakfast and lunch participation.
- Improves nutrition for disadvantaged students.
- Simplifies meal counting and claiming.
- Eliminates overt identification issues for students.
Eliminates the escalation of student debt from reduced and paid lunches.