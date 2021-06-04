DuBOIS — In an effort to help fight the opioid epidemic, the Clearfield Jefferson Drug & Alcohol Commission and the Medicine Shoppe will be hosting a free Narcan drive-thru event today (Friday) from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the pharmacy’s parking lot located at 30 W. Park Ave. in DuBois.
“Individuals 18 years of age or older can simply drive up to the table located in the parking lot of the Medicine Shoppe in DuBois, show their ID for proof of age, and receive a bag with the included items,” said CJDAC Prevention Supervisor Karen Orner.
Orner noted that no identifying information will be collected.
“Those driving up will be handed a bag containing a dose of Narcan and instructions on how to administer the Narcan,” she said.
Additionally, Orner said everyone participating will receive a medication box with a combination lock. They will also receive a Deterra medication deactivation kit and a Dispose Rx medication deactivation pouch. When water is added to the kit or pouch, along with the pills or liquid medication, then shaken slightly, the medication is deactivated so it no longer has the same effect and no longer poses a threat for misuse or overdose.
“This is an easy way to be part of the solution to our opioid epidemic,” said Orner. “Those coming to the drive-thru event will also receive information on our services in the event they know someone who is at risk for an opioid overdose or who is struggling with medication misuse.”
Narcan is a medication that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose, said Orner.
“It is an opioid antagonist,” she said. “This means that it binds to the opioid receptors in the brain and can reverse and block the effects of opioids. Because Narcan binds only to the opioid receptors, administering Narcan to someone who has not overdosed will not cause any harm.”
The commission and Medicine Shoppe decided to conduct this event to provide individuals who are using opiates with a potentially life saving dose of Narcan.
“Many people are prescribed pain medications following extensive surgery, a serious accident or to treat chronic pain,” said Orner. “When someone is in extreme pain, it is easy to either lose track of when the next dose can be taken or think that it will not hurt to take the next dose early or to take more than the prescribed amount. Any of these situations can lead to an accidental overdose. Narcan can reverse the overdose.”
Secondly, Orner said, “We want to draw attention to the need to keep medications, particularly narcotics, locked up and to dispose of unused medications properly. Taking these steps can cut down on the availability of opioids falling into the hands of children or people who may misuse them.”
It is important for the general public to be aware of and know how to administer Narcan, said Orner.
“Administering Narcan to a person that has overdosed can literally save that person’s life,” she said. “And this person is someone’s family member.”