RIDGWAY — After 30 years of employment as a public servant, Elk County Commissioner Dan Freeburg is calling it quits.
“I’ve been working here since April 10, 1989,” he said. “So 30 year anniversary by April 10 of this year.”
Freeburg will close the door on 16 years as a county commissioner when he says goodbye Dec. 31. Prior to his time in office, he served as county planning director for an additional 15 years.
He said a number of factors contributed to his decision.
“It’s mostly personal goals and the realization that life can be short,” he said. “I’m really proud of working for the public for 30 years. However I think there’s a time to move on and look into other things that life can provide and I’m at that point. I’ll be 55 years old. I do have a lot of interests out in the world. I look forward to doing some things in private life and in the community but not necessarily as a public employee.”
He also said he feels he’s leaving county government at a time when it is healthy.
“One of the things that’s important is the teamwork aspect. We never do things singly,” he said. “I feel it’s a good time for me to leave because our county is in such good shape. We have good people. Things are very stable. I think the vitality of county government is fragile and you don’t want to leave, if you really care, you don’t want everything you helped build to be lost due to poor management in the future. Our department heads, our people, our employees here are top-notch. I’m proud of them and proud to be part of it and I’ll miss them.”
He said he’s always been impressed by area residents.
“Our population of people here, I think, they’re the best in terms of when they set their minds to something, ingenuity, work ethic. I’ve been so impressed just being part of these communities,” Freeburg said. “People do so much and they know so much and they’re good people. They raise good kids, good families. That’s the part of the fabric that I’ve always tried to support because that’s what I am. I’m a small town guy with a family myself and that’s what I live by. That’s what I run my decision making as a commissioner by.”
Freeburg also made note that going through another election campaign doesn’t appeal to him.
“Frankly, I don’t have the stomach to run again,” he said. “I’m really not a political person. It’s just ugly and people are just mean. I never was political and I just can’t do it again. Even though I’m dedicated to what I do. I love what I do.”
For those thinking of running for commissioner, or any other office, Freeburg cautioned they need to educate themselves.
“I would say look into and see what it’s about before you run. Do some research,” he said. “Sometimes people run for positions and they probably never even have any idea what it involves. It’s a very, very complicated responsibility in this job. I would think that people should really look into it. Do they want to commit to it? Because to do it right takes a great commitment.”
