RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Elks Lodge #872 is hosting a Freedom Jeep Ride Saturday to benefit the Ridgway Fire Department.
The event also includes a dice run, 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction baskets. Participants can register ahead of time or from 10:30 a.m. to noon the day of.
Elks Officer Jen Challingsworth said the Jeep ride, which begins at 12:30 p.m., is open to the public.
Each year, the proceeds from the annual event go toward a different cause or organization, she said.
The RFD has had to cancel or postpone more than one fundraiser this year, Challingsworth said, including the Ridgway Firemen’s Carnival — its largest fundraiser — the April gun bash and bingo.
“This cause touches the hearts of a lot of people here,” she said. “It’s been a huge loss for them. Their revenue is down.”
It was a unanimous vote when it came to Elks officers determining where the proceeds go, Challingsworth said.
Around 50-75 Jeeps typically participate, she notes.
The Lodge will be following all COVID-19 guidelines, Challingsworth said. Participants will remain in their Jeeps, where they can enjoy scenic trails throughout the “PA great outdoors.”
The event is also a great social distancing activity, she said, and will include a dice run with different stops and cash prizes throughout the ride.
Those who don’t want to participate in the ride but want to support the firemen can just stop to visit or purchase a T-shirt, Challingsworth notes.
The theme of the ride, “Freedom 20/20,” is meant to be patriotic and encouraging with everything going on in the world, she said.
Challingsworth said these fundraisers are a collaborative effort, and it takes an experienced and organized team to pull it off.
“Everybody plays their part,” she said.
The Elks also host a breast cancer awareness Jeep run in the fall.
Costs to participate include $25 for the ride, meal and T-shirt, $15 for the ride and meal or $12 for a T-shirt.