While most people are sound asleep in their beds just before midnight, Brad Calliari of DuBois is heading to his bakery, making dozens of loaves of Italian bread from scratch.
Calliari’s Bakery and Italian Deli Grocery on DuBois Street has become a traditional landmark in the community. The business originated in the early 1900s, said Calliari, when it was founded by the Zappias. He purchased it in 1986, opening and renaming it as his own.
Calliari grew up working in retail, where he learned a lot about customer service, he said. His parents owned a store in Sabula, where he can remember making change out of his own pocket and using calculators instead of computers.
Just like old Italian tradition, the bakery is also a family effort, with everyone involved in some element of the business, Calliari said. His wife, Sue, makes the salads and soups, while his granddaughter, Shayna France, runs the front of the store, with the help of Kaitlyn Snyder. His sister, Renie Marsella, is the backup baker, creating homemade cookies and pies at the shop. His stepson Rob and daughter Aliscia also contribute.
Calliari spends about 15 hours a day at the bakery, using a spacious brick oven in the basement packed full of bread.
“The bread has been baking on these same bricks for more than 100 years,” he said.
When he bought the business 33 years ago, he was an electrician by trade, and was also working for Pizza Hut, Calliari said. He has a major appreciation for the people making a living in the small-business world, as he is one himself, starting with little funds and having to work his way up. For parking purposes, he purchased the houses surrounding the building, too.
It has been a challenge at times, he says, but taught him the value of hard work, family and customer service.
It was about seven years ago that Calliari’s opened up the front store and deli, he said, making the now-renowned hoagies and sandwiches for which they are known. It’s also when Calliari’s started catering for local businesses and events, now delivering about 40 loaves of bread per day and traveling to nearby towns like St. Marys, Clearfield and Punxsutawney.
They also ship bread anywhere in the United States, Calliari said. He has sent bread and pepperoni to a soldier in Afghanistan, and to people with local ties living in states like Florida, Nevada and Georgia. The fresh-baked Italian products give them a little piece of home, he said.
Calliari’s favorite product is, of course, the bread, he said, as well as the homemade paninis and subs, built with as many as nine meats and cheeses. Customers watch their product being made in the deli, every step of the way.
Calliari’s blends a famous spaghetti sauce in-house, and gets its canned sauces from Punxsutawney, he said. Other products like canned peppers, olives, oils and vinegars are available for purchase.
He never wanted a very big business, Calliari said, adding he enjoys the small, tight-knit aspect of the staff.
The bakery will definitely be where he retires, Calliari says, adding he hopes to see family members take it over someday.
Calliari has made many friends over the years, he said, reminiscing back to when the mayor’s father was his very first customer. It’s about taking the extra step, like offering to carry someone’s groceries for them, he adds.
“It’s all about good customer service,” he said. “We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for them. We want everyone to be happy.”
For more information, visit www.calliarisbakery.com or call 814-371-4781.
