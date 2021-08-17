ST. MARYS — The next and final “Movie in the Park” event in St. Marys, free for the public to attend, is set for Friday, Aug. 20 at the new Downtown Event Park on Depot Street. The movie is scheduled to begin at dusk.
The first Movie in the Park took place July 30, featuring the film “Onward.” Families gathered with lawn chairs and blankets in front of the 20-foot screen, purchased with a grant from the Stackpole-Hall Foundation, according to the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
This Friday’s movie will be “Secret Life of Pets 2,” sponsored by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
President Andrew Mohney said the chamber is also sponsoring the concession stand during these events, with all proceeds benefiting the 2022 fireworks show.
The St. Marys Rotary Club and Farmers National Bank have also been movie sponsors.
Around 110 people attended the first movie, and they have been well received, he said.
Parks and Recreation, as well as the SMACOC, are aiming to provide more family-friendly activities and positive things in the community, said Mohney.
“We will be doing something a little more fun,” he said of Friday’s event.
The chamber is requesting people make “cardboard box cars,” said Mohney, like at a drive-in.
“There will be prizes for most original and most creative cardboard box cars,” he adds.
This is a great way for families to get out and about in the summer time, and to encourage community involvement, Mohney said.
Follow City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation and the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.