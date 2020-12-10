DuBOIS — Two dear friends and the DuBois community have rallied behind a local woman and her family as they endure an uphill battle with cancer.
Courtney Herzing has been friends with Jacki Wolfgang-Simanic since they were babies, growing up together as neighbors. Renee Frantz, an employee of Hahne Cancer Center, said she met Wolfgang-Simanic at DuBois Business College, and they have been friends for about eight years now.
Wolfgang-Simanic married her husband, Paul, about a year and a half ago, and they have two children — 3-year-old Krew and Nash, who is about 6 months old, Herzing said.
Wolfgang-Simanic, 30, was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, which metastasized to her bones, at the beginning of October, Frantz said. She was admitted to the hospital for biopsies and a mammogram, before deciding to take her care to Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.
She was there for a few weeks, Frantz said, and received very positive support. Wolfgang-Simanic then wanted to receive treatment closer to home, but then had a spike her in calcium levels, ending back up at Cleveland Clinic.
Currently, she is going through chemotherapy treatments every three weeks in DuBois, getting regular blood work and also a bone treatment every four weeks, the women said. A PET (positron emission tomography) scan done around three weeks ago showed the cancer had not spread, a hopeful sign the treatment is helping.
Frantz started a GoFundMe page for her friend, “Getting Jacki Her Cure,” which has raised $6,790 to date for the family.
Herzing said she was thinking, “What more can I do for my childhood friend?”
So, in four weeks time, the two organized a benefit dinner and basket raffle for Wolfgang-Simanic at the Sykesville Eagles Club Nov. 14. The fundraiser offered dinners by Shannon’s Catering, as well as more than 130 baskets for the Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle and T-shirts to sell.
“She was shocked — she had no idea,” Herzing said. “She was grateful. She was at a loss for words about how the community came together.”
People who didn’t even know Wolfgang-Simanic were showing up to support her, Herzing said, and the donations are still rolling in.
“Her story pulled at everyone’s heartstrings,” Frantz said. “The feedback and support was unbelievable.”
At first, Herzing said a lot of area businesses donated baskets for the fundraiser. Soon after, individuals began stepping up, too, offering to make quilts or blankets or put together movie-night or hot-chocolate-themed baskets. The effort also received many personal checks and donations from local clubs. Walmart donated items such as a television and a Bissel Pet Stain machine, while Yoder’s Furniture donated a hickory wooden rocking chair.
Herzing said she and Frantz weren’t entirely sure how the event would be received due to COVID-19, but the experience has been just “overwhelming.” Throughout the day of the fundraiser, the support was nonstop.
By contributing to this cause, the community is helping the family pay for traveling costs and medical expenses during Wolfgang-Simanic’s aggressive treatments, Frantz said, including hotel stays, hospital stays, food expenses and more.
The support doesn’t end there. A friend of Frantz’ sister has been raising funds through her Thirty-One Gifts business, and Sonny Days Preschool held a “Hopathon” to benefit the family, Frantz said.
“Jacki has always been kind and generous,” Frantz said. “She is always willing to help anyone, no matter who they are. I couldn’t believe that she, of all people in this world, is going through this. I wanted to give back.”
Herzing said she would like to extend a “Thank you” to everyone, including people in the community and businesses that made the fundraiser so successful.
“We, the family, and everyone who has been impacted by this, we all appreciate it more than we can explain in words,” she said.
To learn more or contribute to this cause, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/getting-jacki-her-cure?