COOKSBURG — Volunteers gathered at Cook Forest State Park Saturday to help “spruce up” features of a historic trail.
Cook Trail takes tourists on a 2-mile hike filled through hemlocks and old-growth timber that was harvested in the mid-1800s. Viewers can see eastern white pines, oaks, black cherry, cucumbertree, and American chestnut snags that have been around since the 1920s.
The “dynamite shack” from the 1930s also is one of Cook Trail’s more popular features.
Cook Forest’s 57 miles of trails have some of the oldest and tallest trees, with 256 acres of old growth, according to the Old Growth Forest Network.
After a storm that came through the park more than a year ago, heavily damaging the trails in the Forest Cathedral Natural Area, initiatives were started to bring volunteers and youth together to help restore them.
Friends of Cook Forest is an organization of volunteers dedicated to rejuvenating the park and its trails.
August 25 was the group’s “Trail Work Day,” during which they hauled gravel, cleared debris and revitalized the signage along Cook Trail, according to a spokesman. Signs that were more than 20 years old from the 1990s were replaced with “modern, durable aluminum signs,” funded by the FOCF. Volunteers dug placement holes and stained and built the signs.
It was decided to make Cook Trail an “interpretive trail” about 25 years ago, FOCF member Roger Mazarella said.
Many of the trail’s signs were “just laminated paper struck to poles,” he said. “Many were in disrepair and unreadable.”
The group decided to raise money and donate labor time to replacing those signs with new signs made of a “more durable” material.
The Friends have embarked on several summer projects, including planting milkweed for monarch butterflies, the Garlic Mustard pull and the “Susquehannock Walk” fundraiser in June.
