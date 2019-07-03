The Punxsutawney Friends of the Library hosted a large book sale on Wednesday in the Punxsutawney Memorial Library. The Friends of the Library is an auxiliary group dedicated to raising funds for special projects at the library.
The book sale took place between 10 a.m. –4 p.m. during the week of the Groundhog Festival. The library has a year-round book sale room, but this sale was much larger. The sales were by donation, so customers could pay whatever they wanted to help the library.
Many of the books were donated for the sale as well. Some of them were duplicates off the library shelves, and others had been donated for the sale.
Money raised by the Friends of the Library help to fund special projects for children, and with updating the library’s technology. The organization recently helped the library to buy new copy and fax machines because the ones they had were outdated. They also help to update the computers, and buy new furniture. Their group takes suggestions from the library director, Jessica Church, and then votes to approve the use of the money or not.
“We really try to help with the extra things for the library, not just standard costs,” organizer Susan Wolfe explained.
One of the programs they fund is the summer reading program for children. This year’s summer program is Summer Quest 2019: A Universe of Stories. This program started in mid June and runs until about mid August when school picks back up. They have weekly meetings by age group to help keep children of all ages reading through the summer.
Programs like this are important to the community, and are made possible by the Friends of the Library organization. They have been around for many years in Punxsutawney, serving the library and community.
“I used to bring my sons to the book sales,” auxiliary member Ellen Overly recalled. Her sons are now grown and have their own families.
The organization believes it probably made about $800 in the book sale. All of that money will go back into the library.