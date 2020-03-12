WILCOX — Friends of Twin Lakes ANF (Allegheny National Forest) will host its spring cleanup from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 28, and volunteers are welcome to participate.
Board member Laura Lynch said the organization, dedicated to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Wilcox, is operated fully by volunteers.
“This includes grounds and maintenance crews, campground hosts, those who help with fundraising and the board of directors,” she said. “Every volunteer hour donated is truly a gift.”
Spring cleanup is a great day outdoors for anyone interested in doing volunteer work, Lynch said.
“It's a chance for young and old people alike to give back to a good cause, helping to preserve and restore Twin Lakes Recreation Area,” she said.
Lynch said she recently attended an event at which a speaker said children today spend an average of eight hours per day connected to an electronic device.
“I think that is an astounding statistic,” she said. “This is a chance for families to spend quality time together 'unplugged,' while giving back at the same time.”
Opening day for youth mentor fishing will be April 10-12.
“This is the first year that Twin Lakes will be open for youth mentor fishing day,” Lynch said. “We are hoping people take advantage of this and come out and enjoy the day. It's a great way to introduce fishing to a child who may be interested.”
FOTL also welcomes regular entertainment acts, such as local bands like “Sleepwalker” and “Simple Jack,” who will play there this summer, Lynch said.
For more information, visit the FOTL Facebook page.