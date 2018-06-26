DuBOIS — For the seventh consecutive year, Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 has won the Firemen’s Week competition, being declared the “City Champs” after last week’s games in the City of DuBois, according to DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ben Blakley.
The city’s five fire companies competed in three events, including battle of the barrel, sink the tub, and the pre-connect contest. In addition to Friendship, the five fire companies include Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, Fourth Ward No. 4, and Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5.
Friendship won both the battle of the barrel and the sink the tub competitions, while Fourth Ward won the pre-connect contest, Blakley said.
The Firemen’s Week games have been a mainstay in the city since the late 1960s. Some of the fire companies start practicing for the competitions during Firemen’s Week in April.
There are approximately 450 firefighters in the entire department.
