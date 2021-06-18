DuBOIS — Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department was declared the new “City Champs” after this week’s games in the City of DuBois.
The city’s five fire companies competed in three events, including “Battle of the Barrel,” “Sink the Tub,” and the “Standing Pump” contest. In addition to Friendship, the five fire companies include Volunteer Hose Co. No. 1, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3, Fourth Ward No. 4, and Goodwill Hose Co. No. 5.
Although Friendship took first place in the Battle of the Barrel and Sink the Tub contests on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, Fourth Ward No. 4 took first place in Thursday night’s Standing Pump competition.
Overall standings for the week were as follows: Friendship had a total of 14 points out of a possible 15, Fourth Ward had 11 points, J.E. DuBois had 9 points, Volunteers had eight points and Goodwill had four points.
The Firemen’s Week games have been a mainstay in the city since the late 1960s.