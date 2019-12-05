BROOKVILLE — What started as a small clogging class through CREATE Brookville has become a full performing group for Danielle Taylor, and the group has a performance coming up soon.
Taylor grew up in North Carolina and first began clogging when she was in kindergarten, and found she really loved it. She continued clogging and performing with a group until she was in ninth grade. After she finished college, Taylor realized how much she missed the dance style. She moved to Virginia and began dancing with the Blue Ridge Thunder Cloggers for six years.
Taylor then moved to Brookville in 2015 to be closer to some family. With the help of CREATE Brookville, an organization dedicated to increasing the presence of arts in Brookville and the surrounding areas, she began teaching clogging to a small group.
A future goal of her’s for the classes was to form a performing group who could dance at local festivals and community events. This goal became a reality for Taylor when some of the cloggers who attend her lessons gave their first performance at the Brookville Laurel Festival this summer. Since then, the group has taken on the name “Wild Laurel Cloggers” and have performed multiple times since the summer.
“This is something where if people just want to come and take the class, learn something new, get some exercise, have some fun that’s 100 percent fine, but if they would like to perform as well, I want to give an opportunity for that,” Taylor said.
The Wild Laurel Cloggers will be having another free performance at the Heritage House on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. Taylor sees this as a chance for the students to show what they have learned, and to show the community what clogging really is.
“Each person has their own little unique style, and after watching individual dancers for a time, you start to notice their individuality with it,” Taylor said.
The clogging class recently moved from Fusion Cafe to the Heritage House. Their group has grown so large, they were starting to run out of space, and needed a larger dancing area.
Some of the students shared why they enjoy the chance to perform, and many agreed that seeing the smiles on people’s faces is a big factor. Especially in the nursing homes, which Taylor said are always fun to go to.
“It’s sharing our heritage, and the cultural heritage of the area. A lot of people aren’t familiar with clogging, but its the one dance form that is native to Appalachia. It started on the porches of cabins.” Jo Scheier Bugay said, a student. “Because it is so folksy because of these roots, you just look at the students and they vary in age, height, weight, experience, and interpretation, and it does matter... There’s a connection to the past, and that’s fun to share.”