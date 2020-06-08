The social media comment made last week on a Houston, Texas Facebook page by our editor David Sullens is reprehensible. We do not support Mr. Sullens’ comment. We categorically reject it and find it intensely offensive. Over the course of the last week we have reviewed this methodically and are continuing to work through this horrible situation to its conclusion.
The reputation of our newspaper, its employees and our position in the community through the many years has been beyond reproach. We take great pride in knowing that. This incident has been a tarnish on that reputation.
The events of the past two weeks nationally have been horrifying. This newspaper has a long, clear history of championing our communities and the people who live in them. We take this role very seriously. We are not like any other business. We recognize and willingly accept the responsibility that goes along with it.
To our readers, the communities we serve and all others, I am sorry for the actions of our editor and apologize for his actions on behalf of this newspaper. Our pledge is to be better and let our words and actions lead the way.
I welcome comments and ask that they be directed to ppatterson@thecourierexpress.com or to 500 Jeffers St., DuBois, PA 15801.
— Pat Patterson, publisher