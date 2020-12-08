RIDGWAY — Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School in Ridgway has transitioned to remote learning through Friday, Dec. 11.
According to a statement released by Ridgway Area School District Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas Dec. 5, two FSGES students tested positive for COVID-19, causing the positive students to be isolated and close contacts to be quarantined.
Following guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Department of Education, FSGES transitioned to full remote learning and will return for in-person instruction Dec. 14.
“This period of school closure (five days) will provide the district an opportunity to deep clean, contact trace and monitor school based cases,” the RASD Facebook post says.
FSGES Principal Pam Yeager has been in touch with parents about technology and the transition.
Ridgway Area Middle/High School students returned for in-person instruction this week, according to McMahon-Vargas.
On Dec. 4, RASD also announced it would be postponing the start of the winter athletic season.
FSGES is offering a full remote lunch service, where parents and guardians of students are able to pick up breakfast and lunch for students from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday, which includes breakfast and lunch for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday meals, according to the RASD Facebook post.
RASD also stressed that if a child is feeling sick throughout the closure or tests positive for COVID-19, they should contact the FSGES school nurse, Luann Dybowski. Symptoms showing in recent COVID cases within RASD are including headache, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, loss of smell, aches and low-grade fever.
“The district truly appreciates the staff and students’ compliance with the precautions,” McMahon-Vargas said in the post. “These precautions are for the health, safety and welfare of our students, staff and community. We appreciate all of those taking the virus seriously and being personally responsible and caring toward others. We encourage everyone to please continue wearing a face covering, maintaining a physical distance of 6 feet, washing/sanitizing your hands and avoiding gatherings.”
Due to the sudden closure of FSGES, the Ridgway YMCA is also offering care for students through Dec. 11 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $65 for members, $75 for nonmembers or a daily rate of $20. Internet access is available for children who can work independently, according to the Ridgway YMCA Facebook page.