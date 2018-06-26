FALLS CREEK — Fuel sales continue to increase at the DuBois Regional Airport, according to Manager BoB Shaffer.
While reviewing the Jet A Airlines Fuel chart at Friday’s meeting of the airport authority, Shaffer said the airline purchased 13,676 gallons of fuel for May and 39,931 total to date versus 33,742 this time to date last year.
“We had another record breaking month,” Shaffer said. “In January and February, we hardly sold anything and it picked up in March and April and May. It was last month, one week they bought three loads of fuel in a month, and that’s unheard of for us. So, we’re doing well with them, and the funds are there.”
Jet A retail sales were up the month of May with 2,028 gallons sold, but are down for year to date from last year, said Shaffer, noting that 100 LL sales are up for May with 1,060 gallons, but from this time last year, the total is still down.
While reviewing the passenger chart for May, Shaffer said airline passengers are up from 295 last year to 354 for May. Airline landings were up from last year with 166 landings for May and 750 total to date for this year versus 539 from year to date last year.
There were 349 inbound passengers and 454 outbound passengers and five cancelled inbound flights and seven cancelled outbound flights, Shaffer said.
“We continue to do real well with the passengers and Southern continues to do a great job running on time and performing and doing what they’re supposed to do,” Shaffer said.
The authority ratified the General Liability and Workers Compensation Insurance that was approved at a prior meeting. General Liability insurance is $6,604 and Workers Compensation Insurance is $12,616 for June 2018 through June 2019.
Reviewing the May financial statements, authority member Alvin Rodgers said the total operating account income was $80,650.26; total operating account expense was $91,136.05; and net operating income was -$5,069.12.
