BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County History Center will host a unique and exciting event over the holiday weekend for kids and train enthusiasts everywhere.
JCHC Executive Director Ken Burkett said they host the Bowdish Model Railroad Demonstration the last Saturday of each month and during certain holidays and festivals as well.
The new revised exhibit honors Charles Bowdish, a former Army Veteran and famous model railroad creator. Bowdish would create railroad and local building models in his Brookville home, opening holiday displays to the public. In the year 1919, there were soon lines of Brookville people outside waiting to see his creations and animations.
What started out as the “Christmastown Railroad” and is now the Miniature Railroad & Village that has become a wildely popular feature at Buhl Planetarium and Institute of Popular Science in Pittsburgh, according to the JCHC website.
“This tradition started with him,” Burkett said. “We have some of his original models here, then we have buildings volunteers have created over the years.”
The Bowdish layout represents different structures throughout the country, with six railroad engines running throughout the exhibit, Burkett said.
Attending a demonstration like this is not only something kids love and enjoy, but something different to do with them over the holiday weekend that is also educational, Burkett said. Families can tour the rest of the museum before or after they visit the Bowdish exhibit.
The JCHC opened in 2004 and offers 12 different galleries, with exhibits like “All Fired Up” – which features the history of 20 different Jeffrson County fire departments, and “Living on the Land,” which focuses on early farm life.
This day is not just for kids, though — many people at any age take an interest in model trains and the history behind them, Burkett said.
JCHC also owns Scripture Rocks Heritage Park in Brookville, one of the top 10 places to visit in Pennsylvania last year. Guided tours start May 27 and will be held every Sunday at 2 p.m.
The JCHC is located at 176 Main St. in Brookville. The Bowdish Model Railroad Demonstration will take place at noon on Saturday.
For more information, visit www.jchconline.org or www.scripturerocks.com or the JCHC Facebook page.
