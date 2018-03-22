DuBOIS — A financial expert presented options to the DuBois Area School Board last week regarding additional funding to repair or rebuild future district capital projects.
In February, the board approved and authorized the superintendent to sign an engagement letter with financial services firm Janney Montgomery Scott to serve as managing underwriter or placement agent for the district on financing for capital projects. A second letter, with Dinsmore and Shohl, LLP for bond/note counsel services was also approved.
The district’s total gross debt service payment is between $2.35-$2.4 million a year, said Alisha Reesh Henry of Janney.
“Debt service is our bond payment for the year,” Director of Finance Jeanette Buriak said Tuesday. “This is how much we owe in debt and the payment we pay.”
The district’s principal debt is $16,630,000, Buriak said. The interest on that debt is $1,829,184. The district’s bond debt with principal and interest is $18,459,185. The district’s total debt for bonds is $16,089,566 with PlanCon reimbursement, which is the state’s reimbursement contribution for repairing school buildings.
“I believe there was some refunding savings that’s still being recognized, so the debt service is not dollar-for-dollar level, but it’s fairly level,” Henry said. “After reimbursement your local effort debt service is around $2 million, give or take $100,000 or so.”
Henry said the district is in great shape, with an A-plus underline rating.
“If you subtract the two years in ‘27 and ‘28, where that is vo-tech payments, your debt is relatively short compared to a lot of the districts I’ve worked with. Your debt is less than 10 years,” Henry said. “That might be why you have needs. It almost works out that whenever you get near the end, there’s always projects to be done, it just seems like an endless cycle, so don’t beat yourself up, you are not alone.”
Henry was asked by Buriak to run three different “new money” projects. The board is currently considering building a new Wasson Elementary School. No final decision has been made, however.
“Each of these three options, we are going to wrap around your existing debt, which again is very short, and will largely make this an interest-only loan until the 2027 year,” Henry said. “From 2020-2026 we’re only amortizing $5,000 worth of bonds. That is a legal requirement. I must have those five bonds in there.”
Henry reviewed a $25 million project.
“If you take the $5,000 bonds, plus the annual interest, the gross debt service is what you would have as a budgetary impact to borrow $25 million. So to borrow $25 million, it would be just under $1 million, right now about $993,000 increase to what Jeanette is currently budgeting,” she said.
This option extends the district’s debt to 2036. If the vo-tech debt is eliminated, this extends the district’s overall debt picture 10 years, so that’s still under a 20-year debt cycle, which is very reasonable, she said.
A $30 million project, will cost the district just under $1.2 million in interest and the bond issue would be extended to 2037.
A $40 million project would extend the bond issue to 2040 plus amortization and increase the district’s annual debt service to $1.6 million.
