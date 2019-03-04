PUNXSUTAWNEY — An upcoming fundraiser at a Punxsutawney church will help send essential items to children in need at Christmastime.
“A Night in Paris” will be held from 5-7 p.m. on March 16 at Steffy Chapel United Methodist Church at 247 Cloe Church Street.
Dani Smith said her mother leads the benefit dinners once a year for “Operation Christmas Child,” a joint effort of Samaritan’s Purse — an international Christian organization providing spiritual and physical help to people around the world.
“Every penny goes straight to the shoe boxes,” Smith said.
The boxes are packed with essential items like toothbrushes, bars of soap, wash clothes, T-shirts and a toy for a child, Smith said. Church volunteers take them to a drop-off Samaritan’s Purse location in Punxsutawney, which determines where they go next.
The children in SCUMC’s Sunday school program fill the boxes, Smith says, on a couple of Sundays during the fall months.
Last year’s benefit dinner helped raise enough money to fill 402 shoe boxes. Typically, between 80 and 100 people support the fundraiser.
Ladies of the church are the ones who cook and prepare the dinner themselves, Smith said.
“We are just a small church, doing it all ourselves,” she said. “There are a lot of hard workers there who donate time and energy and supplies.”
The church holds a special meaning for Smith, since she was raised in it and also got married there, she said.
The dinner will include chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes and green beans. There will also be a “flower and chocolate shop” set up for purchase.
“It’s a dinner all done out of love,” she said. “We want to be able to show that a tiny country church can make an impact anywhere, whenever they’re showing God’s love.”
