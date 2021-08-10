BIG RUN — A GoFundMe account has been created to benefit the victims of the house fire on Big Run Prescottville Road in Jefferson County last week.
The GoFundMe page, arranged by Rob Davis who is the son-in-law of the victims, will benefit Florence and Glenn Anthony of Big Run.
The fire, which started in the garage, destroyed their house, garage, and two vehicles. The Anthonys are 81 years old and will be starting over.
They have spent their entire lives in the Big Run community, where they worked and raised their family.
“They would be the first in line to help others when they were in need. They wouldn’t personally ask for help and so we are setting this up for them. Their giving to others over their lifetime, in some way we believe, was their way of paying it forward and now they are the ones in need,” said Davis.
Glenn Anthony is also battling stage four cancer, so the challenges from this disaster are compounded.
The fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/0e9