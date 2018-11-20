RIDGWAY — An Elk County organization dedicated to helping people find healing through horses is in need of help to build an indoor arena.
Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies Founder Amanda Balon combined her love for horses and helping people into a therapeutic riding organization three years ago. The all-volunteer effort is operated from a four-generation family farm on Long Level Road in Ridgway.
Therapeutic riding can help almost anyone with any diagnosis, including depression and anxiety, special needs conditions and veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, Balon said. It can also help youth with things like hand-eye coordination, discipline and responsibility, she said.
Balon says she is very thankful to everyone who has supported BMFNT throughout the year, including riders, volunteers and supporters.
This year, BMFNT averaged 21 riders per week, with 215 youth visiting the farm through field trips or community programming. Its 4H program now also includes 21 youth.
“That is a lot of positive animal interactions throughout 2018,” she said. “Watching all of the smiles this season has been a true blessing.”
Handling such a large animal and getting the horse to listen and cooperate isn’t always an easy task, Balon said. Through programs like these, she has seen the confidence grow significantly in some riders.
“To see the horses grow and to see the people grow, too, it’s just incredible,” she said.
BMFNT also offers a 10-week free riding program for veterans, “Hooves for Heroes.”
One thing that has been standing in the way of the program’s growth, though, is the facility’s need for an indoor arena, Balon says. Weather is a constant factor in having to cancel riding lessons, since they currently only have an outdoor area.
“Wind is a big factor, as it places equilibrium imbalances for those that already struggle with core muscles and balance problems,” she said. “Rain and temperature are also another struggle for riders.
“These are challenges we can work on changing, in order to provide consistency for our riders,” Balon said.
BMFNT has launched its “building campaign,” aiming to raise funds for a building with space for horses, equipment and riding lessons.
“We need people to spread the word — to tell their friends and family how our program has helped their loved ones, or all the fun their loved one had this year,” she said.
The indoor program space will help extend the organization’s programming, allowing it to grow further into the future.
To access the “GoFundMe” link for BMFNT’s indoor arena, visit www.gofundme.com/for-the-rider-in-us-all. For more information on BMFNT, visit its Facebook page or call 814-387-3571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.