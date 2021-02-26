Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Roman is a Terrier mix who is under 1 year old. Roman came to the shelter as a stray. He is a sweet and fun-loving little boy who likes to play with squeaky toys. Roman would do best in a house where someone is with him most of the time, as he has separation anxiety.
Yuengling is a 2-year-old cat who was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Yuengling is a nice cat who likes to explore the cat room and look out the window.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCADan is the man! He is a great little guy to hangout with. Dan Is a chatterbox with a great personality.
Max is a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix who is the sweetest boy. He curls up in a ball like a little baby and is full of love. Max loves people, belly rubs and giving gentle hugs.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYDelta is a 3-year-old German Shepherd who is a super fun, active girl who loves adventures. She seems to enjoy meeting new people and children. Delta is not a fan of other animals.
Quatro is learning to play and trust spending time with other kitties. She is still shy but has a good heart. She would love a quiet home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEIsaac and his sibling, Isla, are waiting for their furever homes. He is waiting for a loving family to adopt him.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSGidget is a 1-2-year-old kitty who was trapped in a trailer in Punxsutawney and left to live on her own. She is a sweet kitty who loves attention and people. Gidget doesn’t mind other cats but is unsure of dogs.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.