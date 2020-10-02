GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYKimba and Shortcake are brother and sister. These two are very bonded so they must be adopted together. Kimba and Shortcake are 6-year-old Yorkie mixes who were surrendered to the shelter. They are very sweet and playful little dogs who love people.
Zinger is a beautiful girl who is 1 year old. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. Zinger is a loving little girl who loves to be petted and brushed. She likes looking out the window and she also likes playing with the stringy toys.
To meet Zinger or Kimba and Shortcake, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAEddy is a 6-year-old Shepherd mix looking for his perfect person, who would have to be patient, calm and willing to give an outside dog an inside home. He is not one for a home with children and other pets. It will take him some time to learn what it’s like to have an inside home. Eddy is a quiet guy who likes to have a smile on his face.
Small Fry and his sibling, Pierogi, are two fun-filled kittens looking for some room to have fun. They would like to be adopted together.
To meet Small Fry or Eddy, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYFae is another southern dog who came to the ECHS after her previous owners no longer wanted her for breeding. She is estimated to be 4 years old. She is a very gentle dog who has never met a stranger. Fae is learning the world outside of her cage isn’t such a scary place. She would do best in a home with another dog who is calm like her.
Isaac Joseph has been at the shelter for far too long. He is a soft spoken boy who knows how to have fun. He loves toys, treats and fuzzy blankets.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUESweet Tigger is affectionate good with other cats, dogs and kids.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.