Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Joy just recently arrived at the shelter. She is still getting used to things and is a little nervous and scared. She does like attention and is a sweet, gentle and loving girl. Joy would love a home.
Buddy is a beautiful black cat. Buddy may be shy at first, but he is a very gentle and loving cat. He was surrendered due to his owner no longer being able to keep him.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAMax is a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix who is a big, good boy looking for a home. He would do best in an only-dog home. Max lived outside for most of his life, so he is ready for some love.
To meet Max, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYLoki is a 6-year-old Chow mix who came to the shelter from South Carolina. Loki would do well in just about any home. He is polite and independent.
Baron came to the shelter with all of his brothers as a feral kitten. He is a bit shy, but loving his new friends and toys. He enjoys playing hide and seek with the other kittens.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEWalter is one of the sweetest cats you will ever meet. He loves to play and purr. Walter just wants to be around people whether that’s playing with toys or snuggling you.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLeo was returned to JUFTA after living with his adopters for two years. Leo was adopted again for a few days but didn’t get along with the other cat. Leo had some dental work done and is feeling better than he was. He would love a permanent home.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.