GATEWAY HUMANE
SOCIETYAbbie is a senior Chihuahua/Pug mix. She is a very sweet and loving little girl. Abbie enjoys walks and taking naps on her doggy bed. She enjoys attention and likes to sit on laps.
Rachel is a beautiful little kitten who enjoys exploring the cat room and playing. Rachel is a sweet, gentle and loving kitten.
To meet Abbie or Rachel, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
SPCAClaus is a long-hard Dashshund mix who’s Christmas wish is to have a furever home this holiday season. Come and meet him under the mistletoe!
Mrs. Stu is a fun and playful kitty. She loves having her long fur brushed and fluffed.
To meet Claus or Mrs. Stu, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE
SOCIETYLily is a Labrador Retriever who came to the shelter because her elderly owner could no longer care for her. She still has lots of energy and loves to go for walks and play with toys. She does very well with children.
Almond is an orange tabby who was found as a stray when she was a kitten. All she needs now is a new family to spoil her!
Stop by the shelter to visit Lily or Almond at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
AND ADOPTIONSLily was brought to WRSA from the Pine Street Punxsutawney rescue for rehabilitating and adoption purposes. She is around a year and a half old and gets along well with cats and dogs.
For more information, call 814-849-7466 or visit the WRS Facebook page.
JUST US FOR
THE ANIMALSTarot is ready for a home of her own. She is not quite 1 year old yet, and was living outside with her sibling. Tarot is sweet and friendly and would do best in a quiet home, but gets along with other cats and dogs.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.