Editor’s Note: If you are are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Suki is a 5-year-old Bulldog mix who was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. Suki is a beautiful, sweet and funny girl. She likes to go for walks. Suki knows some basic commands. Suki would do best in a home with no small children and no other pets.
Cream Cicle is 6 months old. This little guy is quite a character with lots of energy. He is a fun and playful kitty.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAThis is Arby, a 6 month old handsome boy, and maybe you noticed something a little different about him –Yes, he has little thumbs!! He’s an adorably playful guy, mostly curious and exploring about if he’s not chasing a little spring, but he can also be super cuddly once he gets to know you.
Ripster is ripping, roaring and ready for his furever home! He likes to get his energy out, then he is ready to be hugged and loved on. He has lots of love to give.
To meet these cuties, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYSimon is a 7-year-old Chihuahua who was originally adopted in 2017, but was returned due to unforeseen circumstances. He would do well with almost any family. Older children are recommended since Simon is so little.
Alexis is the purrrrrrfect pal. She loves to cuddle and lay on your lap. She also likes her ears scratched. Stop by and see her!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEWillow is the perfect amount of playful and friendly. She’s not too needy, but still likes to be around you.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSHiccup is 6 months old and very sweet and laid back. He can be shy, but then very friendly! He is good with other cat and doesn’t mind dogs. Hiccup would do best in a home with no children.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.