GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYPrince is a 10-year-old Chihuahua. He is a charming little guy who is very sweet. He loves to sit on your lap. Prince may be a little shy at first, but he warms up quickly. This cute little guy would do best in a home with no small children and no other pets. Prince will melt your heart.
Ginger is little cutie who is 9 weeks old. She is a very sweet and gentle little girl. She loves to play and explore the cat room. She is very entertaining to watch.
To meet Prince or Ginger, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Navi is a Labrador retriever mix. She was a stray, so she will need to learn all the basic learning commands, how to walk well on a leash and be housebroken. She’s super smart, though, and will learn quickly.
Columbus is a fearless explorer of new things! He can be a little nosey, but he is very sweet. Come to the shelter to meet him!
To meet Navi or Columbus, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYBambi is a fun-loving gal. She loves to play and explore out in the catio and doesn’t mind sharing her space with her other kitty friends. She is just a little bit shy, but is very nice. She can’t wait for a new playmate or two, so stop by and ask to meet her!
Bubba J is a 1-year-old Labrador/Mastiff mix. Bubba was surrendered to the shelter after his original owner passed away. This handsome guy knows how to have a good time. He’s super playful and adores people. He would make a wonderful addition to a family looking for an exercise partner. Bubba can be a bit of a puller when walking on a leash, so we recommend walking him with a harness.
Stop by the shelter to visit Bambi or Bubba J at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY &
ADOPTIONS
Minnie is a 1 and a half year old female kitty who is spayed, vaccinated and ready to move into her new home. Minnie is polydactyl, which means she has extra toes.
For more information on visiting Minnie, call 814-849-7466 or visit Willow Run Sanctuary & Adoptions on Facebook or www.willowrunsanctuary.wixsite.com.