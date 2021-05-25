Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
KyKy is a 6-year-old Shar-Pei. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. KyKy is a sweet and loving girl. KyKy loves to go for walks and is very good on a leash.
Simba is a 5-year-old handsome cat who was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner moving. He is a very sweet and friendly cat. Simba loves attention, he likes to get petted and brushed. Simba has lived at the shelter for a few months and he would love a furever home.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCACali is looking for a special someone. She likes to sit on your lap and nuzzle you. She also loves taking selfies. Cali can be your girl!
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYOdin is a 1-year-old Shepherd/Retriever mix who was transferred to the shelter from an overcrowded shelter in South Carolina. This handsome man can sometimes be wary of strangers, especially men, and new situations, but he warms up quickly with a little bit of time and treats. He would do best in a home without any other dogs, cats or young children.
Mama Elderberry had eight babies. She is around 3 years old and is an absolute love bug. She adores attention and also “sits pretty” for treats. She would be a perfect addition to any home.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSMissy was adopted and returned to JUFTA due to no fault of her own. She is around 2 years old. Missy is a bonded pair with her sister, Alanis. She is more shy, but feisty, and takes a while to warm up! If interested, email justusfta@gmail.com.