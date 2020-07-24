GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYPetey is a 14-year-old Poodle who still has spunk. Petey is quite a character who enjoys being around people, going for walks and taking naps. Petey would do best as the only pet and in a home with no children. Petey has medication that he takes daily and will be on for the rest of his life. He is a real sweet boy who will melt your heart.
Buba is a handsome cat who came to the shelter as a stray. Buba is estimated to be around 2 years old. Buba is a nice cat who enjoys playing with toys and watching out the window.
To meet Petey or Buba, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCACora is a Terrier/Pit Bull mix is looking for her furever best friend. She is young and full of fun.
Wren is a sweet girl looking for her furever home.
To meet Cora or Wren, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYParker really is a stunning girl. She is still a bit unsure of people, so she would love a quiet and patient home to bring her out of her shell.
Alaska is a 6-7-year-old Husky/Akita mix who found her way to the shelter after her owner went to jail. She has had a bit of a rough life, but she is a fighter. Alaska is a calm lady who enjoys splitting her time between going to walks and lounging on the couch. She would do best in a home where she is the only dog, but she wouldn’t mind a kitty as a friend.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLumber Jack is a sweet 3-month-old boy who was dumped with his mother on a back road. Jack is very friendly, loves everyone and is good with other cats and dogs. He loves to play. Email justusfa@gmail.com for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEGratitude came to the rescue with her four babies. She is hoping to find a home of her own, too. She loves people and will be a loving, loyal and gentle friend. Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.