Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Lilly Bear is a 2-year-old Labrador/Pitbull mix. Lilly Bear was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. She is a sweet girl who likes to go for walks, play with squeaky toys, and fetch. She would do best in a home with no small children.
Buffy is a beautiful calico cat who is around 1 year old. She came to the shelter as a stray. Buffy is very sweet, she enjoys being petted and she likes to play with toys.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAGrayson is a 5-year-old boy who is not all just looks — he also has a great personality! Grayson loves treats and has plenty of spunk left.
Harley is a 4-year-old Pit Bull mix who is as sweet as they come. Harley is low energy, but loves a good walk and treats.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYHolt is a 1-year-old Bulldog mix who has never played with toys, so everything is new to him. He is food motivated, which makes training much easier. Holt has never met a stranger, children included. Holt does not do well with cats, but would do fine with a calmer dog.
Ursula is a lover of the finer things in life. She enjoys a comfy bed, good food, and a bit of playtime! She is a pretty independent sort, but gets along great with the other cats in the cat room. She wouldn’t mind an easy-going roommate to dote on her for all of her days!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUENectar is a playful and charming kitten looking for her furever home!
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSRia is 5 months old and has come a long way. She is sweet, but doesn’t feel comfortable being picked up yet. She is good with other cats and dogs, but small children would scare her.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.