Gateway Humane SocietyBear is a 6-month-old Border Collie mix. He is a very energetic dog who loves attention. Bear does excellent on a leash and enjoys going for walks. He still could use a little training. Bear would do best in a home with no small children.
Herbie is a cute and sweet little guy who was born on June 14. He enjoys playing with his toys and the other kittens.
To meet Bear or Herbie, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
Clearfield County SPCANelson is a 2-year-old boy who just wants a warm lap to lay on! He has been around children before but would need to be tested with them, as well as dogs and cats in the home.
Winston is a 10-month-old boy with an amazing personality. He loves to chill in his bed, but also run and play.
To meet Nelson or Winston, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
Elk County Humane SocietyDoug is a 6-year-old Rat Terrier mix who was surrendered to the shelter because of an overcrowding situation. This sweet boy is very shy and very afraid of new people and situations. He does enjoy attention and love, but it takes him some time to learn to trust. Doug was never leash-walked before coming to the shelter, and while he is improving, he does still need some training.
Domino is a 3-month-old sweetheart. He was a bottle-fed baby and has grown up loving people. He is playful and independent, but also loves a cuddle.
Stop by the shelter to visit Doug or Domino at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
Willow Run Sanctuary and AdoptionsTorrence, a Nubian-type goat, is 3 to 6 years old and loves people, children, dogs and cats. Torrence weighs 150 pounds and is fully vetted. For more information, contact willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com or message the Facebook page.
Just Us For the AnimalsMiss Marilyn Meow is a 4-month-old spayed female. She is used to living in a home and is fully vetted and microchipped.
For more information, email justusfta@gmail.com or message the JUFTA Facebook page.