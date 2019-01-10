GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Portia is a Rottweiler who is around 6 years old. She is a super sweet girl who is a big love bug. She loves attention, playing fetch and with squeaky toys. She can be a little pushy, so she would do best in a home with no small children and be the only dog.
Imoji is 4 years old. She is a very nice cat who is a cuddle bug. She enjoys taking naps on her cat bed and looking out the window.
To meet Portia or Imoji, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Cheddar is a very handsome boy who likes to pounce on your shoes, play with your jewelry and lots more! He loves head scratches and chasing puff balls. He would make a wonderful addition to anyone’s home.
Dora is a sweet gal with a bubbly personality. She loves to play fetch and eat yummy treats. She loves getting and giving hugs, and she gives the best kisses, too.
To meet Cheddar or Dora, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Brunello is a 5-month-old Pitbull mix. He was originally taken from an ASPCA humane case. He came to the ECHS after it lended a helping hand. He’s playful, loving and super cute! Brunello loves to play and explore. His goofy personality is sure to lift your spirits even in the darkest of times.
Morris is the most interesting cat in the world! He is 3 years old and came to the shelter from an overcrowding situation. He is a pretty chill and laid-back cat. He loves nothing more than a warm bed to sleep in, some good treats and the love radiating from a new family.
Stop by the shelter to visit Morris or Brunello at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
