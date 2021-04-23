Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYBandit is a Blue Heeler mix who is 18 months old. Bandit can be a little shy at first. He knows some basic commands. Bandit loves to play fetch and has a lot of energy. Bandit would do best in a home with no small children.
Tiger is 4 years old. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner no longer being able to keep her. Tiger is a sweet and calm cat who loves to be around people. She likes hanging out in the cat tree and being petted. Tiger is quite the character.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCATrooper is a Norwegian Elkhound mix who is fuzzy and very loving. He was found running around looking for a playmate!
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYGood things come in small packages, and Sansa is no exception. She is a 4-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix who only weighs 35 pounds. She is super sweet and loves belly rubs. Sansa enjoys walks and snacks. She would do best in a one-animal home where she is queen of the castle.
Dawn is a 2-year-old petite tabby who can be shy, but never misses a chance to explore. She would do best in just about any home. She has never been around dogs, though.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEVinny and Vance are all tired from racing and tumbling like 12-week-old kittens do! These two black kittens with spots of white on their chests will bring joy to any home.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSJax is about 10 months old and needs to find a new foster or permanent home. He is a strong boy, but is housebroken and knows some basic commands. Jax is very energetic and gets excited to meet people! Jax was raised with older children and has been around other dogs before, but a meet and greet would be a good idea.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com for more information.