GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Zihara, who was known as Z from Godot Sanctuary, is 10 years old. He is a very nice and gentle dog. Z loves to go for walks and he does excellent on a leash.
Silly Svedka is a sweet kitty who will melt your heart. She was born with a brain defect that makes her unable to balance very well. This does not stop her from having a good time — she absolutely loves to play with her toys. Silly Svedka would probably do best as the only pet and no small children.
If you would like to meet Z or Silly Svedka please stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Maryjane is a five year old Pit Bull Terrier mix. She loves people and if you take the time to know her, she will give you kisses and cuddles. She does well with both kids and other dogs. Sometimes, though, she gets too excited and rambunctious with cats. She will sit and shake once she warms up for you. Stop by and visit her today to see if she’s right for you!
Moana was brought to the shelter because her previous owner was allergic to her. She loves to play, jump and dance! She is a sweet cat who loves to cuddle. When she isn’t spending her days frolicking, you can catch her sunbathing. She loves to play with cats and kids but has never been around dogs before. If you think she’s the cat for you, stop by and spend some time!
To meet Maryjane or Moana, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Sugar Sugar can be your candy girl! Sugar is a 5-year-old lab mix who is a major sweetheart and will make you smile. For more information on Sugar, please call (814) 834-3247.
Smokey is queen of her castle! She is a 9-year-old domestic shorthair who is still looking for her forever home! Stop and visit her today.
Stop by the shelter to visit Sugar or Smokey at 1029 E Eschbach Road in St. Mary’s on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m.
Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
