Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Wussie is a handsome 6-year-old cat. He is sweet and loving, but is very scared and uncomfortable at the shelter. He loves to be petted and brushed.
To meet him, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAConor is a handsome boy who is looking for his furever family. He loves head scratches and belly rubs.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYReebok is about 3-months-old and loves to play with other kittens. He is very sweet and playful.
Mack is a 3-year-old boy who is constantly on the go. Mack would do best in a home where he is the only dog. He is a fun guy looking for a fun family!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEBaxter is estimated to be a little under 1 year old. He came to the rescue as a stray. He loves attention, but can be shy until he gets to know you. Baxter is dog and cat friendly. He loves treats and belly rubs.
Visit www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com to fill out an application.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSSavage is a 3-year-old kitty with two different-colored eyes. Savage has a sad story. He is now very healthy, though, and ready for a family. He will need a very special person to adopt him, as he is deaf. He enjoys attention and purring.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.