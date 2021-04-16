Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Moo is a 5-year-old cat who was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner moving. Moo is a nice boy. He will let you pet and brush him.
Fuzzaroo is a 3-year-old cat who was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner moving. Fuzzaroo is a sweet boy who loves attention. He loves to be petted and brushed.
To meet either of these cuties, call the shelter to schedule an appointment at 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAAll the girls at the shelter love Lola. She is sweet and loving and likes to be on her perch. She also loves to roll around in her bed.
Visit https://www.clearfieldcountyspca.org to apply.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYDaisy is a 3-year-old Labrador mix who is super fun and ready for her next adventure. Daisy loves to be around people, both adults and children. Snacks are her favorite thing in the world. Daisy should be in an only-dog home. She does have some hair loss/skin issues, but ECHS is working on getting her coat back to beautiful.
Looking for something sweet to make you smile? Maybe you could use some Toffee! She can’t wait to have her own house and humans to play with. She is sweet and beautiful.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEMillie is a young female tabby cat with a lot of energy. She loves to climb on the cat tree and chase her foster brother and sister cats around the house. She also likes to nuzzle our dogs, and chase their wagging tails.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS Blossom is a sweet and friendly cat who was well socialized as a kitten. She may be strange with other cats, but will become more comfortable with time. Contact justusfta@gmail.com for more information.