Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
q q q
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Judy is a beautiful 4-year old-Beagle. She was surrendered to the shelter due to her owner passing away. Judy is a sweet and funny girl. She loves people and having attention shown to her and loves to sniff around.
Sybil is a beautiful Tortoiseshell cat who arrived at the shelter Nov. 28. She likes to explore the cat room and take naps. She is a sweet and loving girl.
To meet Judy or Sybil, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCATom is a lovable boy who just wants attention. He enjoys exploring and finding new things to play with.
To meet him, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Rex is a southern gentleman who is 1-year-old and loves to have a good time. Rex would do best in just about any home with kids and other dogs. He knows how to sit, shake, lay down, stay and leave it.
Merridith is about 3 months old and still learning about people. She came in as a stray and is still scared. She wants to know more about toys and playtime!
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUE
Ringo is looking for his furever home! Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALS
Harley is a 4-month-old kitten who has the cutest ear tuffs. He loves to be held and purrs loudly all the time. He is great with other cats.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.