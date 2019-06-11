GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Branch is a 1-year-old Labrador. Branch is a big sweetheart who loves people and playing with toys. He enjoys going for walks, but still could use a little training.
Jasmine is spunky and entertaining kitty who is 4 months old. She enjoys playing with all the toys and exploring the cat room.
To meet Branch or Jasmine, stop by the shelter, which is located at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek, during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Junior is a 7-year-old Pug/Chihuahua mix. He loves to be cuddled up on your lap. He would need to be tested with dogs, cats and children.
Aslan is a senior kitty who is very sweet. He loves when people pet his long fur. Stop by and see him in person!
To meet Junior or Aslan, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Bubba J is a 1-year-old, Labrador/Mastiff mix who was surrendered to the shelter after his original owner passed away. This handsome guy knows how to have a good time. He’s super playful and adores people. He would make a wonderful addition to a family looking for an exercise partner. Bubba can be a bit of a puller when walking on a leash, so we recommend walking him with a harness.
Logan is a 2-year-old tabby who is playful, fun-loving and all around a great fella! He really loves catnip and hanging out in the shelter’s catio on sunny days.
Stop by the shelter to visit Logan or Bubba J at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.