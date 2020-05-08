GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Cami is a 9-month-old Lab/Hound mix. She is a very energetic, lovable and playful girl. Cami enjoys going for walks and does very well on a leash.
Baby is a charming little girl who came to the shelter as a stray. Baby is around 1 year old. She likes to explore the cat room and play with the toys.
The shelter is closed at this time. Follow GHS on Facebook for updates.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCACallie is a little more than 1 year old. She is a sweet girl with a great personality. She would like to have a new home with her brother, Oliver.
Nova is 5 years old and needs a special home, since she isn’t a fan of other dogs or cats. She needs all of the attention on her!
For more information on Callie or Nova at this time, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYGonk is a sweet old guy who is just looking for someone to love him. He’s been passed around a lot, and he’s looking for a little stability his life. Gonk is and older fella, but he sure does love attention and snuggle time. The ECHS believes he is deaf, but it doesn’t seem to slow him down. He would do best in just about any home, but a quiet one would be ideal.
Victoria is about 1 1/2 years old and is an absolute love. If her wide eyes and stunning colors don’t get you, her purr will. She can’t wait to have a few new humans to love!
Visit Gonk or Victoria by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSCooper is still patiently waiting for his furever home. He is 9 years old with a lot of life left in him! Cooper is very friendly and energetic. He takes medication for seizures. Cooper loves to meet new people, go for walks and play fetch. He is not good with cats.
To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
& ADOPTIONSCasey was part of a seize that occurred in Punxsutawney in March 2018. Casey has been with WRSA for too long and needs a home. She likes other cats, dogs and children.
Email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com for an application.