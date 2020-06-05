GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYChester is a charming older Beagle who still has spunk. He came to the shelter as a stray. Chester enjoys going for walks and playing with squeaky toys. He is a very sweet boy.
Buba is a handsome cat who came to the shelter as a stray. Buba is estimated to be around 2 years old. He enjoys playing with toys and watching out the window.
The shelter is still not fully open. At this time, people can call to arrange an appointment to meet an animal at 375-0505. Watch the GHS Facebook page for any updates.
CLEARFIELD CO. SPCAJamie is a 4-month-old pretty cat looking for his furever home.
Buddy is a sweet 3-year-old Chihuahua mix.
For more information on Jamie or Buddy, call 814-765-2220.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYBecky is 10 months old. She is a pretty girl looking for her furever home.
Buster is ready to mingle in his furever home! He is around 4 years old and a Beagle mix. Buster is a great guy who seems to fall in love with everyone. He would do best in a home with older children. He loves to play fetch.
Visit Becky or Buster by appointment at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSSquirrel is a loving and friendly girl who loves attention. To apply, email justusfta@gmail.com.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEDaphne is the “perfect combination of affection and animosity,” her foster says. She likes to play and chill in front of the window. Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.