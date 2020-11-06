Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available.
GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Roxy is a Red Heeler who is around 2 years old. Roxy is a happy girl with lots of energy. She loves people. Roxy does not like chickens and small dogs.
Raven is a fun-loving kitten. She loves to play with the toys and her siblings. She is around 3 months old.
To meet these cuties, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAKali is a 5-year-old Pit Bull mix who is sweet, smart and loves to smile. The girls at the shelter love her, and so will her new owners!
To meet Kali, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYRaven is a 9-month-old Labrador mix. Her hair may not look right, but the shelter is getting her all fixed up. Raven is playful, but would prefer a home without another dog and younger children.
Do Si Do is a little girl who will melt someone’s heart. She is very sweet and likes cuddling with her siblings.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEGratitude is still looking for her furever home. She has been with her foster family for more than 6 months. Gratitude is loving, thankful and an all-around easy-going cat. She loves to snuggle.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSJack and Sally are a bonded pair of 4-month-old kittens who are super sweet and snuggly. They are excellent with other cats, children and dogs.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com if interested.