GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETYBaxter is a Maltese mix who is around 8 years old. He is a big sweetheart who loves to snuggle. He enjoys being a lap dog and going for walks. Baxter would do best in a home with no other dogs.
Aurora is a sweet and playful little kitty. She enjoys playing with the other kittens and all of the toys. Aurora is a very gentle and loving kitty.
To meet Baxter or Aurora, stop by the shelter at 1211 Airport Road in Falls Creek during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. or Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. Call 814-375-0505 for more information.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCA
Starlite is a 4-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull mix who is kind of a big deal! She shines bright like a star. Starlite would need to be tested with children, cats and dogs. She loves belly rubs!
Betsy is a 3-year-old girl with beautiful markings. She loves to play with toys, but she’d like a furever human to play with, too!
To meet Starlite or Betsy, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays and can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETYAlaska is a 2-year-old Husky who was found as a stray. The beautiful girl, who sometimes prefers to hang out by herself, does have cuddly moments! She loves the outdoors and walks perfectly on a leash. She is a calm dog who loves to talk.
Fantasia is a gorgeous girl. She arrived at the shelter with a litter of four. Fantasia is looking for a special home of her own. She can’t wait to play again and be someone’s special baby.
Stop by the shelter to visit Alaska or Fantasia at 1029 E. Eschbach Road in St. Marys on Monday through Thursday from noon-4 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. Call 814-834-3247 or visit their Facebook page for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSKoda is 7 years old, neutered and microchipped. He is very friendly fella who is housebroken and loves attention. Kota still has lots of energy and enjoys chilling in the sun.
Contact justusfta@gmail.com for more information.
WILLOW RUN SANCTUARY
AND ADOPTIONSSocks is a 3-year-old female cat in need of a loving home. Socks was brought to WRSA for rehabilitation and adoption. Socks and her siblings are all sweet, loving adolescent cats. She is ready to be adopted immediately, as she is spayed, vaccinated and gets along well with other cats and dogs.
To learn more about Socks, contact willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.