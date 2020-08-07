GATEWAY HUMANE SOCIETY
Copper is a 5-year-old Husky/Labrador mix. He was surrendered to the shelter due to his owner no longer being able to keep him. Copper is a handsome boy with a great personality. He is a very sweet boy who likes squeaky toys and going for walks.
Okra is a cute little boy who is 4 months old. He is a playful and fun kitten.
To meet Copper or Okra, stop by the shelter during open hours — Monday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Saturday from noon-4 p.m. All visitors must wear a mask and social distance. For more information call 375-0505.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY SPCAZuzu can’t get enough love! She is playful, but loves to nap. She can be chatty too when she is feeling curious. She would love a home.
Miyah is a 1-year-old Pit Bull mix who is young and spunky. She is ready and willing to learn and have an awesome time!
To meet Zuzu or Miyah, stop by 275 21st St. in Clearfield or call 814-765-2220. The shelter can be found on Facebook or www.clearfieldcountyspca.org.
ELK CO. HUMANE SOCIETYPaddy is a 1-year-old female with gorgeous yellow eyes. This little lady has trouble trusting new people, so will need a patient family without a lot of extra commotion. Once she knows she’s safe with you, she loves coming up for ear scratches and of course snacks, her favorite! She is great with the staff members she sees every day and knows, so take a chance on some ginger love and get to know her.
Duncan is a Boxer/American Bulldog mix who is around 2 years old. He has stolen the hearts of staff members. Duncan loves to play outside and has manners. He seems to do well with dogs and children. He loves to go for walks and explore.
Fill out an online application at www.echumanesociety.org or call 814-834-3247 for more information.
JUST US FOR THE ANIMALSLady Daphne is 4 months old and is great with other cats, dogs and people. She is very friendly. Email justusfa@gmail.com for more information.
PURRFECT PAWS CAT RESCUEGriffen is a sweet, playful boy who will melt hearts everywhere.
Apply at www.purrfectpawscatrescuesbcf.com.